Football team says they support coaches after Atlanta Public Schools launches investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of high school football players are standing in support of their coaches after Atlanta Public Schools launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

On Saturday, a Benjamin E. Mays lay coach, later identified as Carl Sledge, was seen on video allegedly punching a player during a game.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Midtown High School’s Eddie S. Henderson Stadium.

After he hits the player, the young boy appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

Sledge was arrested and charged with simple battery. On Thursday, the Georgia High School Association said his coaching certification was revoked.

11th-grader Cam’ron Barber told Atlanta News First the driving force behind their team is the coaches.

“Taking the coaches away from us is actually hurting us instead of benefiting us,” he said. “Anybody who knows the Mays coaches knows the coaches do everything in their power to make us great.”

The team mom, Tabitha Gibson, said that was an isolated incident and that she’s never witnessed any other harmful behavior.

“Our practices are open, anyone can come to our practices,” she said. “You go to that field and you’ll see parents out there, so it’s not hidden.”

On Monday, a photo showing what appears to be a coach walking on the players’ knees during wall-sits prompted school officials to investigate. But the players claim it is a common strengthening exercise.

Gibson said she wants the community to know the other parents wouldn’t allow anyone to harm the players.

“These boys need their coaches,” Gibson said. “It hasn’t been the same without the coaches being here this week.”

Atlanta News First spoke with another parent who claimed there was a culture of physical and verbal abuse on the team.

“I want to make sure they have done background checks on all the coaches,” Parthena Stokes said.

Stokes said she wants to see changes after Sledge’s arrest.

Atlanta Public School officials confirm the coaches are on administrative leave during the duration of the investigation.

