UPDATES: Trump pleads not guilty | Kemp rejects special session

Sept. 6 arraignment date waived | Kemp says ‘no’ to special session to sanction DA Willis.
The former President Trump's arraignment has been set for September, with several of the remaining 18 co-defendants following.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis two weeks ago.

The nation’s 45th president has also waived his Sept. 6 arraignment.

Also on Thursday:

Gov. Brian Kemp said he will not call a special legislative session to sanction Willis as a form of retaliation against the DA for her investigation and charges of election interference against Trump and 18 of his GOP allies.

“Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis’ actions, or lack thereof, warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight counsel,” Kemp said during a news conference. “As long as I’m governor, we are going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps politically.”

Earlier this month, state Sen. Colton Moore (R-Trenton) called on Kemp to call an emergency session.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted a series of video on his social media platform, Truth Social, one of which commended Moore.

Late developments from Wednesday

On Wednesday, Trump’s new Georgia lead attorney, Steven Sadow, filed a response in Fulton County Superior Court to Willis’ attempt at an Oct. 26, 2023, trial date for all 19 defendants named in her office’s sweeping, historic indictment.

Sadow’s motion also confirms Trump will be seeking to remove his case from state court to federal court, similar to the attempt by his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to do the same.

On Tuesday, Willis filed a motion seeking to expedite all of the 19 co-defendants’ cases. Her office’s motion came after co-defendants Kenneth Cheseboro and Sidney Powell both filed motions for a speedy trial.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT

Trump and all of his co-defendants were set to be arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Besides Trump, several have already entered “not guilty” pleas and waived their arraignment dates.

This story is developing.

