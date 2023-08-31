3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia high school football coach arrested for allegedly punching player loses certification

A Benjamin Mays High School football coach was arrested and lost his coaching certification after punching a player during a game.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school football coach in southwest Atlanta has lost his coaching certification after he was arrested for allegedly punching a player.

The Georgia High School Association confirmed Benjamin Mays High School coach Carl Sledge lost his certification.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

Sledge was arrested after a video surfaced of him punching the player. Before the punch, Sledge is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

The game was broadcast exclusively on PeachtreeTV and aired simultaneously on the Atlanta News First app and ANF+ on Roku, FireTV and Apple TV.

