Georgia Power customers could see monthly bills rise $9 to pay for the Vogtle nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Residential customers of Georgia’s largest electrical utility could see their bills rise by $9 a month to pay for a new nuclear power plant.

Under an agreement announced Wednesday, Georgia Power Co. says customers would pay $7.56 billion more for Plant Vogtle construction.

The Georgia Public Service Commission’s five elected commissioners must still approve the deal.

Vogtle’s Unit 3 and Unit 4 are the first new American reactors built from scratch in decades.

The overall cost of the project, including financing, is currently $31 billion for Georgia Power and three other owners.

Georgia Power says it has spent $10.2 billion on its share of construction costs.

