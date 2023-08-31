3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia Power customers could see monthly bills rise $9 to pay for the Vogtle nuclear plant

Units 3 and 4 at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant in Waynesboro, Ga.
Units 3 and 4 at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant in Waynesboro, Ga.(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Residential customers of Georgia’s largest electrical utility could see their bills rise by $9 a month to pay for a new nuclear power plant.

Under an agreement announced Wednesday, Georgia Power Co. says customers would pay $7.56 billion more for Plant Vogtle construction.

The Georgia Public Service Commission’s five elected commissioners must still approve the deal.

Vogtle’s Unit 3 and Unit 4 are the first new American reactors built from scratch in decades.

The overall cost of the project, including financing, is currently $31 billion for Georgia Power and three other owners.

Georgia Power says it has spent $10.2 billion on its share of construction costs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed in both directions because of flooding.
Roads close due to flooding throughout metro Atlanta Tuesday night

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Hills at Greenbriar
6-month-old dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on...
Where is Idalia now?
Metal detectors coming to Henry County High School stadiums
District to install metal detectors at all high school stadiums in Henry County