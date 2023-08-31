3-Degree Guarantee
Investigators ask for help identifying body found in Norcross

By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for help identifying a man found dead in Norcross, police said.

On Aug. 7, Gwinnett County police officers responded to reports of a body found at a construction site near Live Oak Parkway and Thompson Parkway. The man’s cause of death is still under investigation.

According to police, the man was:

  • Hispanic
  • Between 20 and 50 years old
  • 5′1 to 5′6
  • 130 to 150 pounds
  • Tattooed on his left forearm with the words “John 3:16″ and a rosary with a cross
  • Tattooed on his right forearm with two nautical stars and the word “Maria” with wings

He was also wearing blue jeans sized 30x34, a gray GAP tank top, blue, red and white plaid pajama pants, a white metal beaded necklace, white socks with a lime green stripe on the foot, a black belt and a tan or light brown Nike hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at (678) 442-3160.

