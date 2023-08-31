3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in motorcycle collision, police say

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Cobb County police, a motorcyclist suffered “serious injuries” after a crash early Thursday morning.

Police said that just before 9:30 a.m., a Buick Rainer crashed into a Harley Davidson Heritage Classic on Ernest Barrett Parkway at Bells Ferry Road, injuring the motorcyclist.

The Buick was reportedly driving west on Piedmont Road toward Bells Ferry Road while the Harley Davidson was driving east on Ernest Barrett Parkway toward Bells Ferry Road.

The motorcycle was in the dedicated left turn lane and crashed into the Buick when the motorcycle turned left.

Police said the motorcyclist, 28-year-old Zachary Newsome, 28, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone. The driver of the Buick, 63-year-old Gloria Kenny, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says

Latest News

1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say
1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say
Police and ambulances at the Fulton County Jail
Police and ambulances at the Fulton County Jail
Gov. Kemp focuses on helping storm victims
Gov. Kemp focuses on helping storm victims
Supplies for Hurricane Idalia victims and National Guard troops.
Kroger customers donate essential supplies to service members and Hurricane Idalia victims
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say