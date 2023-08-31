Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in motorcycle collision, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Cobb County police, a motorcyclist suffered “serious injuries” after a crash early Thursday morning.

Police said that just before 9:30 a.m., a Buick Rainer crashed into a Harley Davidson Heritage Classic on Ernest Barrett Parkway at Bells Ferry Road, injuring the motorcyclist.

The Buick was reportedly driving west on Piedmont Road toward Bells Ferry Road while the Harley Davidson was driving east on Ernest Barrett Parkway toward Bells Ferry Road.

The motorcycle was in the dedicated left turn lane and crashed into the Buick when the motorcycle turned left.

Police said the motorcyclist, 28-year-old Zachary Newsome, 28, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone. The driver of the Buick, 63-year-old Gloria Kenny, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

