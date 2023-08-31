3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Marcel Ozuna hits 30th homer, MLB-leading Braves beat Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games

FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit his 30th homer, Charlie Morton threw six innings of one-run ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 for their 16th win in 21 games.

Major league-best Atlanta improved to 86-45, including 6-0 against the Rockies with a 57-17 run margin.

Colorado, which has lost 12 of its last 13 against Atlanta, is an NL-worst 49-83, assured of its fifth straight losing season.

The Rockies have lost eight of nine overall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed in both directions because of flooding.
Roads close due to flooding throughout metro Atlanta Tuesday night

Latest News

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Vines’ strong outing in big league debut leads Braves past Rockies 7-3
The fans, Jefferson Gonzoles-Merida, left, and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, right, were arrested and...
VIDEO: Fans arrested after running onto field, knocking down Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. during game
Truist Park is taking extra precautions during extreme heat.
Former big league manager, coach, catcher Pat Corrales dies at 82
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a San Diego Padres batter during...
Morton fans 11, Ozuna drives in 4 as Braves bully Mets 7-0 to dominate season series