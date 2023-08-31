Marcel Ozuna hits 30th homer, MLB-leading Braves beat Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games

DENVER (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit his 30th homer, Charlie Morton threw six innings of one-run ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 for their 16th win in 21 games.

Major league-best Atlanta improved to 86-45, including 6-0 against the Rockies with a 57-17 run margin.

Colorado, which has lost 12 of its last 13 against Atlanta, is an NL-worst 49-83, assured of its fifth straight losing season.

The Rockies have lost eight of nine overall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.