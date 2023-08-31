3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple people shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Generic gun photo
Generic gun photo(Source: CNN/file)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Atlanta police, multiple people have been shot at the Hills at Greenbriar Apartments at 2909 Campbellton Road SW.

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries are not yet known. It is also unknown if there are any fatalities or what led up to the shooting.

Atlanta police are currently gathering more information.

