Restaurant Report Card: China Panda fails with 53, NaanStop earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Simpson Circle in Norcross, Atlanta News First uncovered serious health violations at a Gwinnett County Chinese restaurant.

China Panda failed with 53 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report states an employee failed to wash their hands before preparing food. Plus, raw chicken and beef were stored next to each other in the freezer. And beef, shrimp and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures.

Atlanta News First went to the restaurant to question management about the violations but ran into a language barrier with the employees. They were able to get the manager on the phone to answer our questions.

“So right now, everything has changed already. So that’s all I can say. Everything has changed. So, I’m waiting on the next time the health department checks,” a China Panda manager said over the phone.

An update in Cobb County, Mi Rancho on Sandtown Road in Marietta improved this week with 92 points and an “A” on a reinspection.

At NaanStop on Piedmont Road in Buckhead, they earned 100 points on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been at their location for nine years. They have a couple of other spots around town and its family owned and operated. Neal and Samir are brothers and they’re from Northern India. They have been preparing mom’s secret recipes for many years.

You may want to try their award-winning samosa. They also have an amazing bullet naan, which is a terrific Indian flatbread. One of them has chili, cilantro, and garlic on it. Another item on the menu is the kabob naan wrap and their most popular is the chicken tikka masala.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.