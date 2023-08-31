3-Degree Guarantee
Road closures, power outages reported around metro Atlanta

A portion of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is closed due to a large fallen tree.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some road closures and power outages are being reported in metro Atlanta Thursday morning due to downed trees and power lines.

Check the Georgia Power Outage Map

The following areas are currently closed due to wires and trees on roads:

6:16 a.m. | Northchester Court closed at Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody

6:16 a.m. | Old Spring House Lane closed at Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody

5:04 a.m. | A portion of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is closed due to a large fallen tree. The Sandy Spring Police Department says the tree is blocking all lanes on the 7300 block and are asking drivers to take alternate routes Thursday morning.

