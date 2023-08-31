Road closures, power outages reported around metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some road closures and power outages are being reported in metro Atlanta Thursday morning due to downed trees and power lines.

The following areas are currently closed due to wires and trees on roads:

6:16 a.m. | Northchester Court closed at Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody

6:16 a.m. | Old Spring House Lane closed at Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody

5:04 a.m. | A portion of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is closed due to a large fallen tree. The Sandy Spring Police Department says the tree is blocking all lanes on the 7300 block and are asking drivers to take alternate routes Thursday morning.

ALL LANES ARE BLOCKED AT 7360 ROSWELL RD DUE TO LARGE TREE DOWN OBSTRUCTING THE ROADWAY. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTES. pic.twitter.com/2hy6qfEwHe — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) August 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.