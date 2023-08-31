Student found with loaded gun at East Coweta High School, principal says

SHARPSBURG, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A student was removed from East Coweta High School after school resource officers found a loaded .40 caliber pistol on them, according to the school’s principal.

At about 11:45 a.m., administrators received an anonymous tip that a student may have a gun, Principal Steve Allen said in an email to parents. The gun was safely confiscated outside class and the student will face “serious legal and disciplinary consequences,” the email said.

“While the possession of this firearm has not been tied at this time with a deliberate threat to our school, the presence of a firearm of any sort on our campus is extremely dangerous, and will be responded to strongly,” the email continued.

Coweta County School System spokesperson Dean Jackson commended the principal and the school’s resource officers for their quick response.

“It was a difficult situation handled extremely well,” he said.

