Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen!

The Eras Tour concert film hits theaters on Oct. 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!” Swift said on Instagram. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

Ticket prices start at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors.

The Eras Tour concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. The film is also showing at Regal and Cinemark theaters.

Tickets can be purchased here.

