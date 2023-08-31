3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because...
Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because it might contain milk allergens.(US Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s has issued another recall.

The company says its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales might contain milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration said it issued the recall after consumers complained the items didn’t disclose the presence of milk.

No illnesses have been reported.

All potentially affected products have been removed from shelves.

They were sold in nine states, including Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Anyone who bought the tamales should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

This is Trader Joe’s sixth product recall since July.

More information on the recall can be found on Trader Joe’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says

Latest News

FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland
Flights are back on track at the Atlanta airport in time for Labor Day travel after Idalia...
Busy Labor Day holiday travel period kicks off at Atlanta airport
Downed power line in Valdosta.
Georgia man dies while trying to help clear Hurricane Idalia debris near Valdosta
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
All-clear given at Hartsfield-Jackson airport after reports of ‘suspicious package’
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself