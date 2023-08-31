3-Degree Guarantee
Vines’ strong outing in big league debut leads Braves past Rockies 7-3

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Atlanta.(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Darius Vines pitched six strong innings to win in his major league debut and Marcell Ozuna homered for the second time in as many games as the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 to complete a season sweep.

Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia also homered for the Braves, who finished 7-0 against the Rockies for their third season sweep of Colorado.

Alan Trejo homered for Colorado off reliever Michael Tonkin in the bottom of the seventh.

UP NEXT

Braves: Play the first of four games on Thursday at the Los Angeles Dodgers in a series featuring the division leaders in the NL East and NL West. Braves RHP Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.46 ERA) is slated to start the series opener against RHP Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56).

