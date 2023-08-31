3-Degree Guarantee
Woodstock kicks off 10th month-long city scavenger hunt

The Discover Woodstock Scavenger Hunt takes you through popular locations in the city.
The Discover Woodstock Scavenger Hunt takes you through popular locations in the city.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In September, visitors or residents of Woodstock will get a unique opportunity to explore the city.

Running from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30, the free Discover Woodstock Scavenger Hunt sends participants on a journey to photograph more than 100 locations, like trail systems or local markers. Winners are up for multiple prizes, including a $100 Downtown Dollars gift certificate.

Kyle Bennett, tourism manager for Visit Woodstock GA, said the event originally started in 2013.

“Since then, we’ve seen such a positive response to the event, with many participants competing every year,” he said. “We do create new clues for each new year, so even if you’ve done one of our scavenger hunts in the past, you’re sure to have new challenges and learn new fun facts about our city.”

You can do the scavenger hunt individually or in a group. Once you’re done, bring your photos to the Woodstock Visitors Center. Judges recommend that you download the pictures onto a USB or flash drive for easy entry.

See the rules and prompts:

