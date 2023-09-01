2 dead, 2 injured in Lawrenceville shooting, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Lawrenceville Thursday night, according to Gwinnett County police.

The shooting reportedly happened at 1301 Baldridge Dr.

Police said an argument led to the shooting outside the home. Police said officers responded around 7 p.m. and found two men dead in the front yard and two injured. The two survivors were taken to a hospital.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting and did not provide information on possible suspects.

