2 dead, 2 injured in Lawrenceville shooting, police say

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Lawrenceville Thursday night, according to Gwinnett County police.

The shooting reportedly happened at 1301 Baldridge Dr.

Police said an argument led to the shooting outside the home. Police said officers responded around 7 p.m. and found two men dead in the front yard and two injured. The two survivors were taken to a hospital.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting and did not provide information on possible suspects.

1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say
Emory Healthcare to observe Juneteenth as paid holiday; nixes Christmas Eve
Police and ambulances at the Fulton County Jail
Emory Healthcare to observe Juneteenth as paid holiday; nixes Christmas Eve
Gov. Kemp focuses on helping storm victims
