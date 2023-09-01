3-Degree Guarantee
2 men wanted in Gwinnett County brother, sister double homicide

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of a brother and sister found dead on a busy metro Atlanta interstate, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Manuel Lorenzo Sanchez, 41, and Ricardo Lorenzo Montes, 24, are wanted on several charges. Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes and Juan Angel Montes were found shot to death on the Interstate 85 and 985 split on Aug. 27.

Sanchez is wanted on two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Ricardo Montes is wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

