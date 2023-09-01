3 dead, 2 injured after violent night in Gwinnett County

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a man is dead after a confrontation with another man at a house in Gwinnett County.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night on Jona Trail in Dacula. Police say the homeowner called them and everyone involved stayed at the house.

Officers are working to figure out who is a victim and who is a suspect in this shooting.

This was the second deadly shooting Gwinnett County police were called to in the span of about four hours. Officers also responded to a house in Lawrenceville around 7 p.m. for a quadruple shooting. When they arrived, they found two men dead in the front yard of a house and on Baldridge Drive. Two people were also found shot inside the house and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say there was a fight in the yard before the shooting.

If anyone has any information to share in either of these cases, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

