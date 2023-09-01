3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3 dead, 2 injured after violent night in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police say three people are dead after two separate shootings that happened over the span of about four hours Thursday night.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a man is dead after a confrontation with another man at a house in Gwinnett County.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night on Jona Trail in Dacula. Police say the homeowner called them and everyone involved stayed at the house.

Officers are working to figure out who is a victim and who is a suspect in this shooting.

This was the second deadly shooting Gwinnett County police were called to in the span of about four hours. Officers also responded to a house in Lawrenceville around 7 p.m. for a quadruple shooting. When they arrived, they found two men dead in the front yard of a house and on Baldridge Drive. Two people were also found shot inside the house and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say there was a fight in the yard before the shooting.

If anyone has any information to share in either of these cases, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Lawrenceville shooting
2 dead, 2 injured in Lawrenceville shooting, police say
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
A man has died in the breezeway of a Gwinnett County apartment complex after being shot Sunday...
Man dies in breezeway of Gwinnett County apartment complex after being shot

Most Read

Trump arrested for racketeering
UPDATES: Trump hearings, trials will be YouTube live streamed
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...
Ex-head nurse at Cobb jail keeps license after denying care to dying inmate
Bemiss Road fallen tree
Georgia man dies while trying to help clear Hurricane Idalia debris near Valdosta

Latest News

Gwinnett County police say three people are dead after two separate shootings that happened...
3 dead, 2 injured after violent night in Gwinnett County
Lawrenceville shooting
2 dead, 2 injured in Lawrenceville shooting, police say
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Multiple ambulances were seen outside Fulton County Jail on Thursday.
1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say