3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5 Dept. of Juvenile Justice employees indicted for death at Georgia detention center

((Source: KFVS))
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) employees in North Georgia are facing charges in connection to an in-custody death last year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says on Aug. 27, 2022, the Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the in-custody death of 16-year-old Alexis Sluder, of Ellijay. Sluder died in the custody of the Youth Detention Center in Dalton, the report states.

According to the GBI, a Whitfield County Grand Jury issued indictment warrants on Monday for the following DJJ employees:

  • Maveis Brooks, sergeant, age 35, of Calhoun, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
  • Russell Ballard, cadet, age 62, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
  • Rebecka Phillips, officer, age 45, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
  • Monica Hedrick, nurse, age 62, Ringgold, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
  • David McKinney, Detention Center Director, age 53, of Rome, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump arrested for racketeering
UPDATES: Trump hearings, trials will be YouTube live streamed
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...
Ex-head nurse at Cobb jail keeps license after denying care to dying inmate
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in East Point identified as missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy

Latest News

Dunkin' workers strike in downtown Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Dunkin’ workers go on strike in downtown Atlanta
Scene of a deadly shooting at a home on Jona Trail in Dacula.
3 dead, 2 injured after violent night in Gwinnett County
Lawrenceville shooting
2 dead, 2 injured in Lawrenceville shooting, police say
The New York Stock Exchange celebrated the start of the season Friday by virtually ringing the...
NYSE celebrates college football kickoff with opening bell from Mercedes-Benz Stadium