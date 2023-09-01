5 Dept. of Juvenile Justice employees indicted for death at Georgia detention center

DALTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) employees in North Georgia are facing charges in connection to an in-custody death last year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says on Aug. 27, 2022, the Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the in-custody death of 16-year-old Alexis Sluder, of Ellijay. Sluder died in the custody of the Youth Detention Center in Dalton, the report states.

According to the GBI, a Whitfield County Grand Jury issued indictment warrants on Monday for the following DJJ employees:

Maveis Brooks, sergeant, age 35, of Calhoun, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Russell Ballard, cadet, age 62, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Rebecka Phillips, officer, age 45, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Monica Hedrick, nurse, age 62, Ringgold, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

David McKinney, Detention Center Director, age 53, of Rome, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

