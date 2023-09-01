3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Acuña hits grand slam to become first player with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, hits a grand slam as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, hits a grand slam as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a long grand slam in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night, becoming the first player in major league history with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in the same season.

Acuña sent a 429-foot shot to deep into the left field pavilion off Lance Lynn for his third career slam and first since 2021. Acuña has 36 career homers in August, his most in any month.

Acuña has 62 stolen bases.

Acuña and Dodgers star Mookie Betts are the leading candidates for NL MVP. Betts homered twice for the Dodgers in the series opener.

Betts hit a three-run, opposite-field homer to right with two outs in the fifth, cutting the Dodgers’ deficit to 7-4. Acuña made a leaping grab at the wall but his glove was over the fence and the ball tipped off it.

Betts homered again with two outs in the seventh, a solo shot that drew the Dodgers to 8-6. But the Braves overcame Metts’ pair of home runs to beat the Dodgers 8-7.

Rickey Henderson came close to being the first 30-60 player. He had 28 homers and 87 steals in 1986 with the New York Yankees, then 28 homers and 65 steals when he won MVP with Oakland in 1990.

Two players are in the 30-50 club: Eric Davis had 37 homers and 50 steals in 1987 and Barry Bonds had 33 homers and 52 steals in 1990, when he won his first of seven MVPs. Davis also had 27 homers and 80 steals in 1986, joining Henderson as the only members of the 20-80 club.

No one has had 40 homers and 50 steals in a season. There have been four 40-40 players: Jose Canseco in 1988, Bonds in 1996, Alex Rodriguez in 1998 and Alfonso Soriano in 2006.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump arrested for racketeering
UPDATES: Trump hearings, trials will be YouTube live streamed
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...
Ex-head nurse at Cobb jail keeps license after denying care to dying inmate
Bemiss Road fallen tree
Georgia man dies while trying to help clear Hurricane Idalia debris near Valdosta

Latest News

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Vines’ strong outing in big league debut leads Braves past Rockies 7-3
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Marcel Ozuna hits 30th homer, MLB-leading Braves beat Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games
The fans, Jefferson Gonzoles-Merida, left, and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, right, were arrested and...
VIDEO: Fans arrested after running onto field, knocking down Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. during game
Truist Park is taking extra precautions during extreme heat.
Former big league manager, coach, catcher Pat Corrales dies at 82