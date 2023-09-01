Banks County deputies seize 13 kilos of methamphetamine in separate traffic stops

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two unrelated traffic stops led to the arrest of three people and the discovery of over a dozen kilograms of methamphetamine, Banks County officials announced Friday.

The first stop was initiated on Aug. 27 along I-85 near mile marker 150. According to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled a vehicle over for reportedly speeding in a construction zone and following too closely. During the stop, the deputy said the driver was not able to provide a valid driver’s license. A further search uncovered two trash bags which investigators said contained approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The driver, identified as Gwinnett County resident Anselmo Sanchez-Nava, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and driving while unlicensed. He also received a written warning for speeding in a construction zone, the sheriff’s office said.

Days later, on Aug. 30, another Banks County deputy pulled over a vehicle for allegedly speeding in the same construction zone along I-85 — this time near mile marker 152.

During the traffic stop, the deputy reported seeing “narcotic paraphernalia” fall from the car and a deeper search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three kilograms of methamphetamine, investigators said.

North Carolina residents Wesley and Sheila Rhom were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Sheila Rhom was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object. Wesley Rhom received written warnings for driving in inclement weather without a headlight and speeding in a construction zone.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.