Commission named to determine if Georgia senator named in Trump indictment remains in office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A review commission has been appointed to determine if a Georgia state senator who was among the 19 people indicted in connection to an alleged attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 election will remain in office.

Gov. Brian Kemp has named the commission that will decide whether or not Shawn Still will remain or be suspended from office. Still was indicted in Fulton County after allegedly serving as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump.

If Still is suspended from office, the suspension will last until the Fulton County election interference case is resolved or until his Senate term expires.

Who is on the review commission?

Chris Carr, Georgia attorney general

Steve Gooch, Georgia State Senator

Chuck Efstration, Georgia State House Representative

Who is Steve Gooch?

Gooch is the District 51 representative in the Georgia Senate. He was elected to office in 2010. Gooch is a Republican. His district consists of Fannin, Union, Gilmer, Lumpkin, White, Dawson counties, along with parts of Pickens and Forsyth counties.

Who is Chuck Efstration?

Efstration is the District 104 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives. He was elected to office in 2013. Efstration is a Republican. He is also the majority leader in the state house. His district consists of the Auburn, Carl and Hamilton Mill areas of Barrow and Gwinnett counties.

What is the review commission tasked with?

The commission is tasked with determining if the “indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of (Still’s) office and whether the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected,” the executive order states.

The commission has 14 days to make a decision in a written report to Kemp.

Read the full executive order below:

