DeKalb County crews working to restore water service

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to restore water service in the 2000 block of Briarcliff Road at Lavista Road, according to DeKalb County officials.

Officials said a pipe was damaged by a contractor that is not with the county.

During the repair, customers in the affected area could see low to no water pressure, DeKalb County officials said.

A part of a lane on Briarcliff Road was closed but has since reopened.

