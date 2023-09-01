DeKalb County crews working to restore water service
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to restore water service in the 2000 block of Briarcliff Road at Lavista Road, according to DeKalb County officials.
Officials said a pipe was damaged by a contractor that is not with the county.
During the repair, customers in the affected area could see low to no water pressure, DeKalb County officials said.
A part of a lane on Briarcliff Road was closed but has since reopened.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.