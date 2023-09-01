3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb County crews working to restore water service

Water dripping (generic)
Water dripping (generic)(Unsplash)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to restore water service in the 2000 block of Briarcliff Road at Lavista Road, according to DeKalb County officials.

Officials said a pipe was damaged by a contractor that is not with the county.

During the repair, customers in the affected area could see low to no water pressure, DeKalb County officials said.

A part of a lane on Briarcliff Road was closed but has since reopened.

