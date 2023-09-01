Developer to turn aging, vacant downtown Atlanta office building into 200 housing units

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lot has changed in Atlanta since the pandemic. But maybe no neighborhood has seen more change than downtown Atlanta.

At least 21% of office buildings in downtown Atlanta are vacant, according to the 2023 second-quarter report by Central Atlanta Progress.

The report detailed that the rate remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

A large factor for these vacancies is that many businesses have shifted to a remote-working model.

“The challenges we’re seeing in today’s environment is really difficult,” said Shaneel Lalani, an Atlanta developer.

Lalani purchased 34 Peachtree, a 30-story office building in downtown Atlanta, right as the pandemic set in on the country.

He had hoped to bring in new office tenants to the space but has struggled.

“A lot of companies are either working from home, working remotely, not coming in five days a week to the office. So we thought the best way to fill up this building was to convert it to residential,” Lalani said.

Lalani is now planning to transition the former bank into mostly housing.

“I mean, we want to bring it to its potential. Just like every property owner or building owner. We want to see density. We want to see full occupancy, and with this new plan we are very optimistic,” Lalani said while touring the 29th floor of the building.

Initial plans call for 200 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units. There also will be 45,000 square feet of office space and 2,700 square feet of ground floor retail.

Lalani reported that some affordable units will be available, ranging from 60-80% of AMI.

He said the transformation will cost upwards of $100 million and will require government subsidies.

He said he has been in talks with the City of Atlanta to help offset some of the costs.

“This is what made us feel comfortable. There is a commitment from the city. There’s a commitment from private owners, and there’s a huge commitment from us,” Lalani said.

The City of Atlanta is currently planning to transform 2 Peachtree, a 41-story building, into affordable housing.

“And honestly we think this can be a national model that what we’re doing here at 2 Peachtree is something that cities around the country can do,” said Josh Humphries, the Atlanta mayor’s advisor on housing for the city.

Humphries said the ity is working to select a developer by the end of the year for the transformation at 2 Peachtree.

Lalani said he hopes to open the housing floors by the World Cup in 2026.

