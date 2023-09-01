Dunkin’ workings set to strike in downtown Atlanta
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Dunkin’ workers are planning to strike Friday morning outside of Truist Plaza.
This comes after a few workers walked off the job during Dragon Con, which happens to be one of the busiest days of the year for them.
Dunkin’ workers say they’re taking a stand against inadequate pay and insufficient benefits.
