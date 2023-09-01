East Point compost pilot program supporting minority farmers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A composting pilot program in one community is giving back to local farmers and in turn you at home.

Oyun Botanical Garden is one of four drop-off locations for the East Point Community Compost Program.

Residents sign up on East Point Grown where they learn about composting, and then are given a composting kit. Once their bins are full, they will take them to one of four drop-off locations.

“Compost works as that natural fertilizer that I know is safe and healthy, and it is a full circle process,” said Yennenga Adanya with Oyun Botanical Gardens, “The healthier your soil is, the healthier your crops are going to be.”

The program, which was created to empower farmers who are black, indigenous, and people of color, is funded by a USDA grant and free to you at home.

The city of East Point is partnering with Food Well Alliance and CompostNow to put the plan on wheels.

“We provide free compost to growers in our five-county network. Now, we are able to support East Point,” said Ashley Wiley with Food Well Alliance.

“Our vision for this work has always included composting becoming more widely available in communities. This USDA grant and the partnerships we have formed with the City of East Point and Food Well Alliance, are getting us one step closer to realizing that vision. This grant also builds upon the great work the City of East Point, Food Well Alliance, and the Atlanta Regional Commission have done with the City Agriculture Plan over the past few years.” said David Paull, Chief Impact Officer for CompostNow.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with CompostNow and continue our sustainability work while providing quality and accessible food to our community. Our Compost Pilot Program will enhance our support of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Farmers in East Point who are dedicated to improving and strengthening our quality of life and relationship with food,” said East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham.

