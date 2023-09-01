Family of man slain in Fulton County jail: ‘He didn’t deserve that’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -This week, 23-year-old Dayvion Blake became the ninth person this year alone to die in custody at Fulton County jail. His family says they were just days away from finally posting his bond, but they never got the chance.

“Everybody deserves to come home,” said Blake’s aunt, Sonya Marquis. “It shouldn’t be the end. It should not be the end for him.”

Blake was stabbed to death this week with a makeshift weaponed fashioned from a piece of the jail’s crumbling walls. The altercation left four others injured.

Blake is now part of a startling statistic: 18 deaths in custody since last August and 26 since 2019.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat time after time – and again in a statement on Friday – blames the antiquated jail facility, now nearly 30-years-old. Others blame a mountain of case backlog that’s been steadily building since the COVID years, leaving defendants in a jail cell for month or even years without a hearing.

Blake’s family is more concerned about accountability.

“It’s horrible, and Fulton County needs to do better. Fulton County is responsible for this,” said Marquis. “Now we don’t get to spend anymore holidays with him. He doesn’t get to enjoy his birthday that was going to be at the end of this month on the 28th. It’s just a lot. It’s just a lot.”

In his statement, Labat said his department was in “constant negotiations with other detention facilities, including facilities out of state” to move inmates at the Fulton County jail to other, less crowded facilities. Currently, the Sheriff Office’s own data shows the jail in Fulton County is about 270 people over capacity.

“I’m not aware of any other counties, cities, states that are experiencing a rash of deaths and mistreatment and abuse like what’s going on in Fulton County right now,” said Devin Franklin, a Movement Policy Council with the Southern Center for Human Rights.

As a former public defender, Franklin spent a good amount of time inside the jail meeting with clients.

“When you have a bad culture such as that as which exists within the Fulton County Jail right now, when you have a lack of staff, such as what you have and that you can’t solve, people in custody will forever be in danger in Fulton County,” he added. “It’s not a building issue, it’s a people issue.”

Even former employees of the jail are shocked by the grisly statistics. Retired Fulton County Lieutenant Charles Rambo used to supervise the very same floor in the jail where Blake was killed.

“I’m just very shocked in awe of the fact that this type of violence is rampant throughout the jail and there is no immediate strategic plan to deal with it forthrightly in a law-and-order manner,” he told CNN on Friday. “It’s not just squarely upon the sheriff, but it’s also squarely upon the judges and the prosecutors to get these dockets moving towards speedy trials. Whether you’ve got a solid case or not, you cannot keep people inside this jail forever.”

According to an ACLU report 1,100 people currently in custody at the Fulton County jail have gone beyond 90-days of incarceration without being formally charged.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also added her voice to the many reactions on Blake’s death.

“We should have had a new jail 15 years ago and we’re not going to let people bury their heads in the sand and act like they didn’t know we should be needing a new jail,” she said. “It was antiquated the day they built it. That’s the truth.”

Blake’s family is still processing their loss and grappling to understand why the danger at the jail is so pervasive.

“He didn’t deserve that. He was young, he had a young daughter,” said Marquis. “Yes, he’s made some mistakes in his life as far as why he ended up in Fulton County jail, but no matter happened to why he got there, he should not have died there.”

