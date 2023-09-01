FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, stray shower today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with an isolated shower possible.

Friday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 87°

Chance of rain - 20%

Mostly cloudy, isolated shower today

A weather system to the west of Georgia will bring mostly cloudy skies to metro Atlanta today with an occasional shower possible, especially southeast of metro Atlanta. The overall coverage of rain is 20%, so there’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans.

Highs will be a touch cooler today -- compared to Thursday -- in the low 80s.

Forecast map for Friday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Forecast highs Friday (Atlanta News First)

Nice for Labor Day weekend

We’ll see the clouds move out by Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures through Labor Day. Highs will return to the 90s by Monday.

