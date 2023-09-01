3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Weather: Isolated showers this evening; clearing skies Saturday

Awesome Labor Day Weekend ahead!
By Patrick Pete
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lingering clouds are present across parts of our area-- and will increase again overnight. A few spotty showers have slithered into north Georgia, but have remained isolated-- the chance for spotty showers will linger this evening; mainly south of Atlanta. Temperatures will gradually slide into the lower 70s overnight, with some locations outside of the city falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Nice for Labor Day weekend

Gorgeous afternoon!
Gorgeous afternoon!(Atlanta News First)

Lingering cloud cover kicks off the start of the weekend, but sunshine should gradually start to peak through the clouds by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures remain quite nice for this time of year, with a slight bump into the upper 80s on Sunday. Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs near 90°. Temperatures trend towards the mid 90s by the middle of the week.

ANF+ WEATHER WHERE YOU ARE: Your full Labor Day forecast with Meteorologist Ella Dorsey

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is laying out your full Labor Day forecast so you can plan your long weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump arrested for racketeering
UPDATES: Trump hearings, trials will be YouTube live streamed
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...
Ex-head nurse at Cobb jail keeps license after denying care to dying inmate
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Few showers possible today; dry this holiday weekend
First Alert Weather: Few showers possible today; dry this holiday weekend
Clouds Stay Thick Today, but Sunshine Returns Tomorrow with Low Humidity all Weekend!
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy And Comfortable Today; Sunshine Returns for the Weekend
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is laying out your full Labor Day forecast so you can plan your long...
Weather Where You Are: Your Labor Day Forecast
Mostly cloudy and in the 80s today + dry for Labor Day weekend!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, stray shower today