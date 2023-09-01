First Alert Weather: Isolated showers this evening; clearing skies Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lingering clouds are present across parts of our area-- and will increase again overnight. A few spotty showers have slithered into north Georgia, but have remained isolated-- the chance for spotty showers will linger this evening; mainly south of Atlanta. Temperatures will gradually slide into the lower 70s overnight, with some locations outside of the city falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Nice for Labor Day weekend

Gorgeous afternoon! (Atlanta News First)

Lingering cloud cover kicks off the start of the weekend, but sunshine should gradually start to peak through the clouds by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures remain quite nice for this time of year, with a slight bump into the upper 80s on Sunday. Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs near 90°. Temperatures trend towards the mid 90s by the middle of the week.

