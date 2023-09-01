First home game draws Dawg fans to Athens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People are already setting up their tailgates in Athens. The first game of the fall and the first game since winning a second consecutive National Championship despite an unranked opponent.

“Ever since I was younger that’s the first thing you hear; Bulldogs, Bulldogs, Bulldogs,” said Athens fixture-artist Michael Davenport. “I am a diehard, I will never quit, like the dawgs, they never quit.”

Along with businesses like the Red Zone, the sales from the first game of the season are equal to how much they made all summer long.

“Nothing like it, the best college town in America,” said Dawgs fan Cooper Lowe who traveled from Houston.

Ticket holders like Lowe will notice some changes in the stadium. Atlanta News First got a first look in August after the athletics department announced they’re moving, adding, and expanding gates to keep ticket lines moving quickly.

“Last year for the Tennessee game we were all just clumped up over there waiting for the gate, I think it will definitely help,” said Michael Degnen.

Students are ready for their first night game in Sanford Stadium in two years.

“I am pumped for it, I think everyone else is. I loved the old players of course Jordan Davis, Stetson of course but I am ready for the new faces like Carson Beck,” said Mason Green.

The first home game will be the first time fans will see some of the improvements to Sanford Stadium. The university is halfway through a two-phase improvement project totaling more than 68 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.