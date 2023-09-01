3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Tech reaches $500K settlement after investigation uncovers citizenship discrimination

The DOJ launched an investigation into possible discrimination and violation of the Immigration...
The DOJ launched an investigation into possible discrimination and violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act after a Georgia Tech student, who is a lawful permanent resident, filed a complaint with the Department’s Civil Rights Division.(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Institute of Technology will pay half a million in a settlement involving an employment recruiting platform that advertised U.S. citizen-only jobs, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

The DOJ launched an investigation into possible discrimination and violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act after a Georgia Tech student, who is a lawful permanent resident, filed a complaint with the Department’s Civil Rights Division.

According to investigators, the student claimed that a bank advertised a U.S. citizen-only position on the university’s career services website. Upon investigating the student’s complaint, DOJ officials said they found more “unlawful” and “discriminatory” advertisements on Georgia Tech’s job recruiting platform that either discouraged or restricted non-U.S. citizens from applying.

The Justice Department also reportedly found evidence to support that Georgia Tech regularly allowed employers to block non-U.S. citizens from applying to jobs listed on its platform.

“Our nation’s higher education institutions must ensure that their job recruiting platforms don’t promote, facilitate or enable unlawful citizenship discrimination,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will vigorously enforce the Immigration and Nationality Act’s nondiscrimination mandate to ensure that college students are treated fairly and have an equal opportunity to compete for internships and jobs.”

In addition to paying a civil penalty of $500,000, the settlement agreement requires Georgia Tech to modify its recruiting practices and revise existing policies to be in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Additionally, certain career services employees will have to undergo training on the INA’s anti-discrimination provision over a three-year period, according to the settlement agreement.

