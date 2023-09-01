3-Degree Guarantee
Hall County jail captain, lieutenant no longer employed after internal investigation, sheriff says

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two employees with Hall County’s Jail Bureau are no longer employed at the sheriff’s office after an internal investigation into policy violations, the sheriff’s office said.

Hall County Jail Captain Casey Ivey resigned before being fired for several violations, “including having inappropriate relationships with subordinates” in 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Lt. Jane Ellen Young was also reportedly fired for being deceitful during the investigation and other violations, the sheriff’s office said.

“While there was no criminal activity involved in the conduct of these two employees, there were policy violations that certainly made for an uncomfortable work environment for some of our jail employees,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media statement.

In a message to sheriff’s office employees, Sheriff Gerald Couch said that the only possible option for the two was termination.

“I am very disappointed in the unprofessional conduct displayed by these former employees and I will not tolerate this behavior,” he said. “Their actions undermined the order, discipline and standards our community expects from our agency.”

No inmates were involved, the sheriff’s office said.

