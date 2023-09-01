I-85 shut down after crash involving at least 5 cars, tractor trailer in Jackson County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A wreck involving multiple vehicles has shut down I-85 in Jackson County Friday afternoon.

All northbound lanes past the SR 82 mile post are blocked because of the wreck, according to a 511 Georgia travel alert.

Atlanta News First’s chopper shows at least five vehicles and a tractor trailer are involved in the wreck.

Crews are working to reopen lanes, which have been closed since around 4:18 p.m. Lanes are expected to be open around 7 p.m., the Ga. Dept. of Transportation says.

The crash could impact Labor Day holiday travel for those heading north.

