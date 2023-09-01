3-Degree Guarantee
NYSE celebrates college football kickoff with opening bell from Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The New York Stock Exchange celebrated the start of the season Friday by virtually ringing the opening bell live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football is back -- and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is at the center of it all.

It comes hours before the Aflac Kickoff Game between Louisville and Georgia Tech. The two will square off at 7:30 p.m.

It comes hours before the Aflac Kickoff Game between Louisville and Georgia Tech. The two will square off at 7:30 p.m.

There were a lot of recognizable faces on hand for the opening bell ceremony, including Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, Aflac president Virgil Miller, AMB Sports and Entertainment president Tim Zulawski and representatives from both universities.

For those fans heading to the big game, the festivities will start at 2:30 with Tailgate Town at the Georgia World Congress Center’s International Plaza. You can cheer your team on as the players head into the stadium at 5:15 p.m. inside The Home Depot Backyard. Gates open to the stadium at 5:30 p.m.

