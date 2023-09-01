Pet parents invited to attend Brookhaven’s annual Doggy Dip Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It might be September, but the Georgia heat is here to stay — at least for a little bit longer.

Brookhaven’s Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting community members and pet parents to attend its annual Doggy Dip Day.

Furry pets are welcome to make a splash at the Murphey Candler Pool at select times on Sept. 9. Small-sized pets will be admitted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and larger breeds (over 35 lbs) are welcome from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Humans will only be allowed into the pools up to their knees.

Admission is $10. For more information, click here.

