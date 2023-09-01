Popular restaurant in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood abruptly shutters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Decaturish) - Kirkyard Public House in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood is closing on Friday for good, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant.

“We are sad to announce that Kirkyard Public House will be closing for good today,” the post says. “Thank you Kirkwood, East Lake and Edgewood neighbors for the years of support and memories. Please join us for our last day today. 10 p.m. we close forever.”

Kirkyard Public House gained new ownership in May 2022, according to Decaturish. The restaurant had been open since 2013.

Shahrokh Fard was a regular customer at the restaurant, and he took over ownership in May. Fard and his family live within walking distance to Kirkyard Public House, and he became friends with the former owner, Dano Kirk.

Kirk owned the restaurant for about eight years. He owns two businesses and was looking to focus on one, Fard said. He and Kirk started talking about new ownership earlier this year, and negotiations took a couple of months. Fard and Kirk closed their deal on May 23.

