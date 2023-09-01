3-Degree Guarantee
Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse raising money after arson, water damage

By Rachel Aragon
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For over 30 years, Atlanta’s beloved Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has entertained theatergoers with performances by the famous English playwright.

But never has the phrase, the show must go on, ring truer than on Aug. 13, when the theater caught fire early in the morning.

Atlanta Fire officials said someone intentionally set the theater on fire several weeks ago. But the circumstances, including who and why someone would do it, are still being investigated.

“The sprinkler went off, one sprinkler went for 30 minutes and that’s what did all the serious damage,” said Laura Cole, an actor and director of education and training with Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse.

Gallons of water soaked the nonprofit’s production offices, ceilings and hundreds of yards of fabrics.

Cole said after inspectors deemed it safe, the actors and production turned their attention to the 2:30 p.m. matinee that day.

“There wasn’t any question that we were going to push through and make the call at 12:30 when the audience would start arriving for dinner,” said Cole.

In between this week’s curtain calls, the nonprofit has been focused on raising money for repairs.

President and Artistic Director Jeff Watkins said in an online post on their website that it appears insurance will cover some of the damage.

“That said, it’s just as clear that we will be on the hook for a good deal more than just our deductible,” Watkins said.

“Stuff is going to be covered. We don’t know what else we’re going to need to cover, what we’re going to need to pay for, that’s unknown until the process get underway more,” said Cole.

The water damage, while destructive, never disrupted a scene by those on stage.

“That wasn’t ever an option and thank goodness with a lot of hard work that morning. We were able to do the thing we do, which felt really good,” said Cole.

Those in the playhouse said they are grateful for the community’s support and that no one was injured.

