Texas man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia officials after 2020 election, DOJ says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man from Texas pled guilty in north Georgia court on Thursday after reportedly posting an online message threatening several Georgia public officials, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Craigslist message that 55-year-old Chad Stark posted called for the death of at least three officials after the 2020 election, the DOJ said. It also threatened the officials’ families. The officials’ names have been redacted.

The message was posted around Jan. 5, 2021, according to the DOJ — just before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building.

“It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force,” the message said.

Stark pled guilty to sending a threat using a telecommunications device and faces a maximum two-year prison sentence, the DOJ said. His sentencing date has not been set.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia said that election officials deserve to work without fear of retaliation.

“His egregious conduct placed our democracy in jeopardy, striking at the heart of the process we assume to be insulated from such attacks,” he said. “Our office will remain steadfast in partnering with federal, state, and local authorities to safeguard those who work to secure our elections.”

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is also investigating the case.

