Clayton County police K9 dies after being shot by suspect, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County police K9 died early Saturday morning during a search for a suspect, police said.

Near 1:46 a.m., Clayton County police officers were called to assist Jonesboro police in finding a suspect who ran from the 8000th block of Tara Boulevard. A K9 was sent into the woods where 17-year-old Stephon Ford was last seen, police said.

When the dog located the teen, officers told him to surrender. But Ford reportedly shot in the direction of officers with a handgun, hitting the K9, police said.

The K9 was rushed to a local animal hospital where it later died, according to police. Nobody else was injured.

Ford has an arrest warrant for multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated cruelty to animals and destruction of government property.

Police ask anyone with information on where Ford is to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.