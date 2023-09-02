3-Degree Guarantee
Clayton County police K9 dies after being shot by suspect, police say

Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting and killing one of its K9s.(Clayton County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County police K9 died early Saturday morning during a search for a suspect, police said.

Near 1:46 a.m., Clayton County police officers were called to assist Jonesboro police in finding a suspect who ran from the 8000th block of Tara Boulevard. A K9 was sent into the woods where 17-year-old Stephon Ford was last seen, police said.

When the dog located the teen, officers told him to surrender. But Ford reportedly shot in the direction of officers with a handgun, hitting the K9, police said.

The K9 was rushed to a local animal hospital where it later died, according to police. Nobody else was injured.

Ford has an arrest warrant for multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated cruelty to animals and destruction of government property.

Police ask anyone with information on where Ford is to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

