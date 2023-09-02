First Alert Forecast: Nice Start to Labor Day Weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The long weekend kicks off on a cloudy note, but it is a super comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s in most spots!

Through the first half of the day, expect more clouds than sun with temperatures staying in the 70s through noon.

Clouds will gradually decrease through the afternoon and temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Through the overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will see more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

If you have any plans for your Labor Day Weekend, you look good to go! We stay dry all the way through Monday with mostly sunny skies returning for the Labor Day Holiday.

Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s Monday, but the humidity stays pretty comfortable!

Rain will be hard to find for next week, with the only chance for rain being next Friday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s for the start of next week, but we are back in the mid 90s come Wednesday through Friday.

All in all, enjoy the beautiful Labor Day Weekend!

