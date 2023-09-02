3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Nice Start to Labor Day Weekend!

While it will be cloudy through the first half of the day, it will be comfortable
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The long weekend kicks off on a cloudy note, but it is a super comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s in most spots!

Through the first half of the day, expect more clouds than sun with temperatures staying in the 70s through noon.

Clouds will gradually decrease through the afternoon and temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Through the overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will see more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

If you have any plans for your Labor Day Weekend, you look good to go! We stay dry all the way through Monday with mostly sunny skies returning for the Labor Day Holiday.

Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s Monday, but the humidity stays pretty comfortable!

Rain will be hard to find for next week, with the only chance for rain being next Friday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s for the start of next week, but we are back in the mid 90s come Wednesday through Friday.

All in all, enjoy the beautiful Labor Day Weekend!

Labor Day weekend looks stunning!
Labor Day weekend looks stunning!(Atlanta News First)
Dry and warm weekend. Back in the mid 90s by mid week next week. Next rain chance is Friday.
Dry and warm weekend. Back in the mid 90s by mid week next week. Next rain chance is Friday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
I-85 Northbound crash
I-85 shut down after crash involving at least 5 cars, tractor trailer in Jackson County
A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...
Ex-head nurse at Cobb jail keeps license after denying care to dying inmate
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
The inmate stabbed to death was identified as Dayvion Blake.
Inmate stabbed to death at Fulton County Jail identified

Latest News

Temperatures gradually slide to the lower 70s overnight
First Alert Weather: Some Saturday afternoon sunshine; Warming trend ahead
First Alert Weather: Few showers possible today; dry this holiday weekend
First Alert Weather: Few showers possible today; dry this holiday weekend
Clouds Stay Thick Today, but Sunshine Returns Tomorrow with Low Humidity all Weekend!
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy And Comfortable Today; Sunshine Returns for the Weekend
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is laying out your full Labor Day forecast so you can plan your long...
Weather Where You Are: Your Labor Day Forecast