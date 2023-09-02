‘God put me there:’ South Fulton officer reunites with the man he saved

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A City of South Fulton Police officer who pulled a man from a burning car reunited with him for the first time since the horrible accident.

The two spoke exclusively to Atlanta News First about what the day meant to them.

At the South Fulton Arts Center, Corporal Kevin Turner rounded the corner and was met with applause from Jimmie Clark and his family and friends.

Clark surprised Corporal Turner by standing to greet him and thank him.

“It takes a hero to do that,” Clark told Corporal Turner.

“I appreciate it,” Turner said. “But I wouldn’t call myself a hero!”

“Yes, you are,” Clark responded. “To me.”

He presented Corporal Turner with a glass award engraved with a note of thanks from “Jimmie and the Clark family,” and the two shared an embrace.

Back in June, Clark was in a crash that nearly took his life, when he lost control and veered off Fulton Industrial Boulevard, slamming into a tree.

Body camera video showed the harrowing moments.

“Give me your hand!” Corporal Turner could be heard shouting, just before he pulled him out of the car and away from the fire.

“When I hit that tree, I passed out,” Clark told Atlanta News First. “I was out for a minute. Then I opened my eyes, and that’s when I had seen the flames. It scared me seeing the flames, and I can’t move.”

He broke both of his feet, his legs, and his wrist. Several surgeries later, he is here to tell about it.

“They didn’t expect me to walk so soon,” noted Clark.

Turner said he was just in the “right place at the right time.”

“God put me there, because he knew what was about to happen and that you needed me,” he told Clark.

Their meeting came to be because of another coincidence.

Clark had called the South Fulton Police Department a few weeks after the accident to ask about the officer who saved him.

As luck would have it, Corporal Turner answered the phone.

“I really couldn’t believe my ears,” Turner smiled. “I said, ‘That was me!’ And he was like, ‘Officer Turner? That’s you?’ We both kind of got quiet for a second, because we were both kind of in shock.”

They said the reunion had special meaning for each of them.

“We see a lot of different situations, and we take a piece of each of those situations with us each time, and sometimes, you don’t always get to follow up with that person,” explained Turner.

“It’s a lot of emotion, you know, because I know what he did for me,” said Clark. “I know, if it wasn’t for him, where I would be at.”

Clark’s family and friends said they were there for the moment, because they wanted to show their gratitude.

“It floods my heart,” said Christopher Welch, a close friend. “We’ve got these officers that everybody throws rocks at, all kinds of names, saying they’re not good. But you’ve got some good officers out here.”

Corporal Turner said he would like for them to stay connected and get together again.

“On a good situation!” added Clark, with a laugh.

He is already back at work with a walking cast.

Corporal Turner said if he could share one thing, he would remind everyone to wear their seatbelt, as he credited that with helping protect Clark in the crash.

