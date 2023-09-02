3-Degree Guarantee
At least 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight Atlanta shootings, police say

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least one person is dead and two others injured after two separate shootings in Atlanta Friday night into Saturday morning, police said.

On Thomasville Boulevard at Henry Thomas Drive SE, close to Thomasville Park and Thomasville Heights Elementary School, a 31-year-old man was reportedly found dead by a gunshot wound to the head near 1 a.m. The shooting happened after a fight with a person the victim knew, and the suspect was interviewed by homicide investigators at police headquarters, police said.

And on Orlando Drive SW, two men exchanged gunfire after arguing about a woman and her 1-month-old child near 11:30 p.m. The woman is the girlfriend of one man and an ex-girlfriend of the other, according to police. Police said they are still investigating who started the gunfire.

The 22-year-old former boyfriend was reportedly shot in the hip and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, while an 18-year-old friend of the current boyfriend was shot three times in the back and rushed to surgery at the same hospital. His condition is unknown.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about a third shooting.

