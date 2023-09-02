3-Degree Guarantee
Man arrested, accused of stabbing another man, Atlanta police say

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and accused of stabbing another man, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW & York Avenue SW just before 4:45 p.m. Friday and found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound. The man was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to a local hospital.

Calvin Ballard, 56, was later arrested and charged with the stabbing. Ballard has been charged with aggravated assault.

