3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

Police scene tape
Police scene tape(KTTC)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot in DeKalb County Saturday evening, police said.

According to Dekalb police, the shooting happened at the 6700 block of Tree Mountain Parkway at approximately 5:02 p.m. The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, died from an apparent gunshot wound, police confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Police said initial information indicates this may have been an attempted robbery. 

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
I-85 Northbound crash
I-85 shut down after crash involving at least 5 cars, tractor trailer in Jackson County
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...
Ex-head nurse at Cobb jail keeps license after denying care to dying inmate
Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD

Latest News

Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
Crime scene tape
Police: Man arrested, charged after dispute leads to shooting in Roswell
Atlanta police cruiser
Woman shot, killed at Atlanta home, police say
APD responded to three shootings overnight.
2 dead, 2 injured in several overnight Atlanta shootings, police say