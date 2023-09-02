Man shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot in DeKalb County Saturday evening, police said.

According to Dekalb police, the shooting happened at the 6700 block of Tree Mountain Parkway at approximately 5:02 p.m. The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, died from an apparent gunshot wound, police confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Police said initial information indicates this may have been an attempted robbery.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.