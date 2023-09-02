Parking garage partially collapses at Atlanta Publix

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The parking garage of Publix at Summerhill partially collapsed Saturday morning, a video provided to Atlanta News First shows.

Several agencies, including Atlanta Fire & Rescue, are on the scene at Hank Aaron Drive SE. The entrance to the grocery store is taped off, the video shows.

It is currently unclear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. The grocery store opened in June.

