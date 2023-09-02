Police: Man arrested, charged after dispute leads to shooting in Roswell

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person injured in Roswell Friday. The man has been identified as Derrick Washington, police said.

According to the Roswell Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of Barrington Dr. E. The department said a dispute between individuals known to each other had escalated to gunfire.

As a result, a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm.

Police said Washington was at the Barrington Dr. address when the victim was driven to the home by a third party. When the victim approached Washington in the driveway, Washington took out a handgun and fired several shots at the victim, striking him once in the arm. The third-party who drove the victim to the scene then returned fire as well.

Police arrested Washington and transported him to the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

