3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta valet dies trying to stop car break-ins, police say

A valet died early Sunday morning after trying to stop a series of car break-ins in northeast Atlanta, according to police.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A valet died early Sunday morning after trying to stop a series of car break-ins in northeast Atlanta, according to police.

The 25-year-old man was shot by one of the suspects around 3:30 a.m. in a parking garage behind a LongHorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road, police said. He was reportedly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The incident is one of several deadly shootings so far this Labor Day weekend.

“The past four cases we’ve had seem to be isolated to acquaintances [whose] conflict resolution could have picked another means to an end to end their discussion rather than with violence,” Atlanta police Lieutenant Germain Dearlove said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to find out exactly what happened. Officials ask anyone with information to call Atlanta police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
The parking garage of Publix at Summerhill has partially collapsed.
Crane truck collapses through parking garage at Atlanta Publix, store ownership says
I-85 Northbound crash
I-85 shut down after crash involving at least 5 cars, tractor trailer in Jackson County
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
A valet died early Sunday morning after trying to stop a series of car break-ins in northeast...
Atlanta valet dies trying to stop car break-ins, police say
A Georgia State Trooper registers a driver going 85 in a 60 mph zone in Fulton County, GA.
Georgia State Patrol gets no rest over Labor Day weekend
State Police see an uptick in traffic-related infractions during Labor Day weekend.
Georgia State Patrol gets no rest over Labor Day weekend