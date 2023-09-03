Atlanta valet dies trying to stop car break-ins, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A valet died early Sunday morning after trying to stop a series of car break-ins in northeast Atlanta, according to police.

The 25-year-old man was shot by one of the suspects around 3:30 a.m. in a parking garage behind a LongHorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road, police said. He was reportedly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The incident is one of several deadly shootings so far this Labor Day weekend.

“The past four cases we’ve had seem to be isolated to acquaintances [whose] conflict resolution could have picked another means to an end to end their discussion rather than with violence,” Atlanta police Lieutenant Germain Dearlove said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to find out exactly what happened. Officials ask anyone with information to call Atlanta police.

