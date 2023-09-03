First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Weather Continues for the Long Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today will be slightly warmer, but still absolutely wonderful weather wise!

After a really comfortable morning across the area, we look ahead to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Through the overnight, expect another round of mid to upper 60s with the lower humidity that’s been in place the last couple of days.

Labor Day looks picture perfect! Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s! It’ll be a great day to get outside or in the pool!

We will stay dry with tolerable humidity levels through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, but mid 90s return Wednesday.

A front will approach and slowly sink into the area Thursday and Friday. This will offer us a rain and storm chance, primarily in the afternoon and evening both days.

After that front, we kick off next weekend dry with highs in the low 90s.

