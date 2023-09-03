3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia State Patrol gets no rest over Labor Day weekend

State Police see an uptick in traffic-related infractions during Labor Day weekend.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Labor Day weekend is a busy time for beaches, travelers, and families; the last holiday weekend before the warm weather leaves and the cold weather moves in.

But some people try to run from that cold weather a bit too quickly, and that’s where people like SFC Jeremy Hilley and the Georgia State Patrol roll in.

“You know, through here, I’m looking for people wearing their seatbelts, holding their phones, not paying attention to the road,” Hilley explains.

Basically, he’s checking for unsafe behavior.

Labor Day, and holidays in general, see an uptick in traffic violations, many of them serious.

“85!” Hilley yells while using a speed gun in a 60 mph zone. “The one with the headlights on towards the left.”

Last year, Georgia State Troopers investigated over 450 crashes and made more than 320 DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend.

“The reason I pulled you over is I clocked you at 85,” Hillery says to the driver. “It’s actually a 60 out here.”

It’s a common theme on nearly every holiday, so the GSP is constantly ready.

“It seems to be that more people are in a hurry to get where they’re going, and then a lot of people like to go out and drink and drive even though there’s plenty of rideshare options out there,” Hilley said.

“98!” Hilley exclaims moments later, using his speed gun in the same 60 mph zone. “98 on this one!”

But too much of a hurry can ruin your holiday.

“I’m going get you out of here real quick,” he explains to the driver.

There are also people for whom speed isn’t enough of a problem.

“We want to go home,” Hilley says to a driver who slows to a crawl in front of him. “We’re trying to go 10 over. Move!”

The solutions are basic. Obey speed limits. Wear a seatbelt. Don’t drink and drive. It’s simple, but year after year, troopers like Hilley are busy, when they wish they weren’t.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
The parking garage of Publix at Summerhill has partially collapsed.
Crane truck collapses through parking garage at Atlanta Publix, store ownership says
I-85 Northbound crash
I-85 shut down after crash involving at least 5 cars, tractor trailer in Jackson County
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

State Police see an uptick in traffic-related infractions during Labor Day weekend.
Georgia State Patrol gets no rest over Labor Day weekend
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
Crane truck collapses through parking garage at Atlanta Publix, store ownership says
Crane truck collapses through parking garage at Atlanta Publix, store ownership says
Cracking down on unsafe holiday driving
Cracking down on unsafe holiday driving