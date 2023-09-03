Georgia State Patrol gets no rest over Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Labor Day weekend is a busy time for beaches, travelers, and families; the last holiday weekend before the warm weather leaves and the cold weather moves in.

But some people try to run from that cold weather a bit too quickly, and that’s where people like SFC Jeremy Hilley and the Georgia State Patrol roll in.

“You know, through here, I’m looking for people wearing their seatbelts, holding their phones, not paying attention to the road,” Hilley explains.

Basically, he’s checking for unsafe behavior.

Labor Day, and holidays in general, see an uptick in traffic violations, many of them serious.

“85!” Hilley yells while using a speed gun in a 60 mph zone. “The one with the headlights on towards the left.”

Last year, Georgia State Troopers investigated over 450 crashes and made more than 320 DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend.

“The reason I pulled you over is I clocked you at 85,” Hillery says to the driver. “It’s actually a 60 out here.”

It’s a common theme on nearly every holiday, so the GSP is constantly ready.

“It seems to be that more people are in a hurry to get where they’re going, and then a lot of people like to go out and drink and drive even though there’s plenty of rideshare options out there,” Hilley said.

“98!” Hilley exclaims moments later, using his speed gun in the same 60 mph zone. “98 on this one!”

But too much of a hurry can ruin your holiday.

“I’m going get you out of here real quick,” he explains to the driver.

There are also people for whom speed isn’t enough of a problem.

“We want to go home,” Hilley says to a driver who slows to a crawl in front of him. “We’re trying to go 10 over. Move!”

The solutions are basic. Obey speed limits. Wear a seatbelt. Don’t drink and drive. It’s simple, but year after year, troopers like Hilley are busy, when they wish they weren’t.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.