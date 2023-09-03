3-Degree Guarantee
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say

A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from her neighbor's home. (SOURCE: KCRA)
By Michelle Bandur
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MODESTO, Calif. (KCRA) – A 93-year-old woman was mauled to death by her neighbor’s dogs in California Thursday.

A Modesto family is now mourning the loss of their matriarch, Chanthy Philavong.

The woman’s neighbors remember her as a loving lady full of life who always had a smile on her face.

“She’s just the quietest, smileyest little old lady; she was wonderful,” neighbor Jenece Dendulk said.

Dendulk lives next door to the Philavong family and was home the fateful afternoon when a pair of dogs got loose.

“I recognized the dogs as our neighbor’s dogs,” Dendulk said.

Dendulk said the dogs are cane corse, a mix of mastiff and pit bull.

They first showed up at Dendulk’s front door and were caught on her surveillance camera.

“All of sudden they take off and then I hear screaming, so I take off out the door and I hear the mom, and she’s screaming for help, and I see the grandma on the ground, and the dogs have her,” Dendulk said.

Dendulk said the dogs trapped Philavong between her front door and the wall.

Dendulk said she began throwing shoes and pots at the animals and said Philavong’s grandsons ran to help. They managed to drag the woman inside her home.

“It was chaos, it was a matter of 80 seconds, looking back it was 80 seconds, and just like that everybody’s lives changed, it was awful,” Dendulk said.

The Philavong family and Dendulk were holding on to hope the 93-year-old would make it. She was stable Thursday evening, but her recovery took a turn Friday and she sadly died.

Dendulk said she is now relying on her faith and friendship with the family coping with such a tragic loss.

“If I’m feeling this way I can’t imagine how they’re feeling,” Dendulk said. “That’s their home, and they have to live with that.”

The owner of the dogs reportedly said they were in Arizona at the time of the attack.

Modesto police are investigating and said they can’t determine yet if there will be any arrests or charges made in this case.

